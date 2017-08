Gifty Anti Pregnant With Her First Child

Gifty Anti Shares Testimony After Getting Pregnant At Age 47

Popular Ghanaian TV personality and gender advocate Oheneyere Nana Awo Dansua popularly known as Gifty Anti and her dynamic TV host husband, Nana Ansah Kwao in accordance with tradition outdoored their royal baby Princess of Adumasa last Sunday.

The Outdooring ceremony was held at Adumasa Traditional Area in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region.The event which was strictly by invitation saw dignitaries in this country gracing the ceremony.

Congratulations once again to the royal family.