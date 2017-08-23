Men In The Showbiz Industry Are Not Trustworthy - MzVee

Related Stories One of Ghana’s dancehall queens, Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, better known by her stage name, MzVee has said dating a man in the showbiz industry is 'out of the question' for her.



According to the musician, men in the showbiz industry are not trustworthy, hence it is a risk to go out with them.



The ‘Natural Girl’ hitmaker was speaking during her appearance on Yvonne Okoro’s ‘Dining with Cooks and Braggarts’ show when she expressed these sentiments.



MzVee is however not the only one celebrity that has held her reservations with dating men from the showbiz circles.



In a recent interview, actress and film producer Yvonne Okoro also noted that the state of many celebrity relationships has pushed her to keep her love life away from the spotlight.



She disclosed that was indeed involved with someone who was not in any way associated with the entertainment industry.