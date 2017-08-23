Pete Edochei's Actor Son Veers Into Politics - Photo

Related Stories Ever since actor Yul Edochie announced he will be contesting for the Governor of Anambra State, people have been wondering if he is serious or joking but it's now clear he means to run.



The actor was in Abuja yesterday to pick up his nomination form to enable him contest in the governorship elections. He is running under the platform of the Democratic People's Congress, DPC.















