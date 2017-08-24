Mensa Otabil’s Daughter Talks Closure Of Capital Bank And Future Husband...

Related Stories Daughter of Pastor Mensa Otabil, Baaba has sent a touching message to her father.



This follows the takeover of Capital Bank; which her father was the Board Chairman by GCB Bank Ltd last week.



Preaching to his congregation on Sunday, Pastor Otabil said it took him some days before he encouraged himself in God’s word and he was able put himself together.



"...on Tuesday and Wednesday, my mind was in the wrong place but on Thursday, my mind came to the right place..." he indicated. Click to read more



Baaba Otabil amazed by her father's strength; wished that her future husband will be like him.



Read what she wrote on her facebook page



Baaba Otabil beautifully writes:



I don't really share much about my family on social media but in the last few days I have seen and read things about my family online. It's been heart breaking to see some of the words people fling carelessly around but it's life ,I guess. This man right here though, He's my dad and with everything that's happened in the last couple of days, He has exuded such grace that I have no doubt that Jesus is about to do something greater in his life.



When I first heard what went on, I called him. I don't really know what I was expecting but the first few words out his mouth made me laugh until tears started to sting at the corner of my eyes. I mean, thick deep in his own burdens, He was comforting me and making sure that I was okay! I am just in awe of his strength.



The peace that continues to surround him in the midst of chaos. He never stops seeking God and He never stops believing. I have learned so much from my father through out my years on earth. I want my future husband to be like him. I want my sons to grow up and be like him. I want my daughters to have his character.



Dad, you are the best father a girl could ask for. I love you so so much. You have taught me what it means to be kind, honest, loving, and gracious. May God continue to surround you with his peace. May Jesus continue to bless you with Grace. May the Holy Spirit continue to fill your heart with love. I know that there are bigger and better and greater things to come. #seriouslythebestfatherever