"I Love Manifest" - Sarkodie

The Rapperholic, Sarkodie has expressed profound admiration for rapper Manifest.



It could be recalled that Sarkodie and Manifest were at each other's throat last year spitting bars at each other.



The beef that arose between the two Hip Pop heavyweights swept the Ghanaian music industry like a tsunami with their fans pitching against one another to prove “Who's the best MC” in the music circles.



Speaking on his consistency in the music industry over the years at the 2017 edition of Africa Dialogues, Sarkodie disclosed that he admires Manifest to the max.



In his words, he said; “I love Manifest”.



According to him, he's achieved a remarkable level of consistency due to his state of mind towards the music industry.



He stated emphatically that he doesn't accept defeat and has configured his mental faculty to accept the positives in life no matter the challenges that confront him.



Sarkodie also added he has a big heart to accommodate anything that comes his way and that he's not a fan of disappointment.



"I feel that the whole world, we have fans for everybody. Not everybody here is supposed to be a Sarkodie fan. I think when any other artiste comes on stage, they will get applause. I feel nobody is taking that same spot at once. Everybody can enjoy it. So, I'm free enough to accommodate anything new.



"I love Pappy Kojo. I love Joey B. I love a new kid called B4Bonah. I love Strong Man who's a new artiste on my label. I love Manifest. You have to be very comfortable to be able to be in my industry".



