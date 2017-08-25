Why I Refused To Take A Picture With My Ex-Husband - Jackie Appiah

Related Stories When Samira Yakubu held her wedding reception at Palm Royal Beach Hotel almost two years ago, she had many dignitaries and movie celebrities gracing her reception including Jackie Appiah who was her maid of honor and Jackie’s ex-husband Peter Agyemang.



Jackie Appiah got married to Business Tycoon Peter Agyemang in 2005 in a colorful wedding ceremony. They were blessed with a handsome baby they called Damien Peter Agyemang.



Few years down the line, beautiful Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah divorced her husband under questionable circumstances.



Speculations were high as to what really caused the break down of the marriage.



But it was mostly alleged that Peter Agyemang was abusing his wife and sometimes even physically assaulted her. But remember it was all speculation.



Despite how many times the media tried to get Jackie Appiah or Peter Agyemang to reveal what caused their divorce, none of them was ever ready to talk.



But it was obvious Jackie was relieved to get rid of her husband.



They got divorced in 2012 and Jackie Appiah got custody of their handsome son Damien.



During the wedding reception of Jackie Appiah’s manager Samira Yakubu, Jackie Appiah created a little scene when she saw a paparazzi tried to take a shot of her and her ex-husband together. In fact, she fled the scene avoiding all attempt to be seen with him.



All attempt to get Jackie to take a photo together with her ex-husband failed. She even refused to join him in a group photo shoot. wow!



As much as it can be recalled, the wedding reception is the only place the two have been spotted at the same venue since the divorce.



Peter Agyemang who was quiet through it all revealed then that he was okay and has no problem taking a picture with her and that we need to ask Jackie why she can’t stand him.



Well, almost two years later Jackie Appiah has revealed why she didn’t want to be seen with Peter.



A source close to Jackie Appiah speaking on anonymity to Ghpage.com explained that Jackie refused because she didn’t want to make any headlines about her and her ex-husband.



She doesn’t need a story about the two of them in the media ever again. The source said:“She didn’t want people to do any story about them.



You must understand that the divorce was stressful for her and she doesn’t want to relive it in the media. She refused because she is over with that chapter of her life”.