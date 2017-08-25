Do You Remember Musician Sony Achiba? This Is How He Looks Now!

Related Stories Sony Achiba started his career in the entertainment industry as a dancer. Achiba danced for and perform with big time musicians in Ghana like Rex Omar, George Jahraa, Nana Tuffour, Tommy Wiredu, Frank Mensah Pozo, Randy Noonoo, AwuraAma Badu and so on.



He later decided to come out with his own album – in the year 2000. Two years later, Sony came out with another hit album, named HIP-DIA.



That was a genre of music propounded by himself because he combines Hip-Hop, Hi-Life and India style together (i.e. HIP-DIA).



That made him the first Ghanaian to come out with this kind of style Ghpage.com can state.



This unique style pushed him into the limelight. He was all over Ghana and beyond. The way he performs, the dress and artistic moves makes people call him Indian man.



It’s been long since we all heard something about him or his music which mostly reminds us of him.



Ghpage.com have spotted him recently and here we bring you pictures and what he is up to.



According to what Ghpage.com gathered Sony Achiba is currently living in New Delhi, India.



His hibernation from music has turned him into sort of a traveler now. Touring cities —Today in Dusseldorf (Germany ) to New York tomorrow or to London the next day.



Sony Achiba was born in Kumasi to J. B. Danquah and Akua Fremah.



He started his primary and secondary school education in Kumasi. Attended the Kumasi Technical Institute (K.T.I.), but he couldn’t complete due to financial obstacles.



He still tours in the states and Europe to perform his unique genre of music to those who appreciate Ghpage.com was informed.