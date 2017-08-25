Agya Koo Performs At Launch Of 'One-District-One-Factory' Project

Related Stories Actor and singer, Alexander Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo served people who had gathered at Ekumfi Eyisam Rest Stop in the Central Region for the commissioning of Ekumfi Fruit Processing Company Factory with a highlife musical performance.



Clad in a t-shirt and a pair of trousers, the actor who endorsed then candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the 2016 electioneering campaign, performed Amakye Dede’s ‘Ohoho Batani’ to the admiration of the audience.



President Akufo-Addo is expected to commission Ekumfi Fruit Processing Factory, the first factory in line with the One-District-One-Factory initiative on Friday, August 25, 2017.



This project which is a private public partnership is in fulfillment of a pledge by President Akufo-Addo to see the actualization of the industrial development in Ghana as part of the transformation process he envisages for the country.



According to government, the policy, when implemented, will create an environment conducive for each local government to own factories relative to their well-endowed resources and capacity to provide jobs and wealth for the country.



The Ekumfi Fruit Processing Company Factory when completed will process pineapples for the local and international market and is expected to employ over 5000 people when completed by mid-2018.

