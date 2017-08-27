VIDEO: The NPP Dancing Competition, Who Won?

Related Stories



Leading members of the News Patriotic Party apparently still in celebratory mood, eight months after winning power, took to their rally stage to literally challenge each other in a dancing competition to the amusement of teeming supporters.



The ruling party on Saturday held its National Delegates Congress at Central Regional capital Cape Coast and finished it off with the rally.



Cape Coast on Saturday witnessed one of the rarest competitions known to the Ghanaian political landscape.Leading members of the News Patriotic Party apparently still in celebratory mood, eight months after winning power, took to their rally stage to literally challenge each other in a dancing competition to the amusement of teeming supporters.The ruling party on Saturday held its National Delegates Congress at Central Regional capital Cape Coast and finished it off with the rally.