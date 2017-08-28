John Dumelo Takes A Second To Appreciate WOMEN

Want to take a second to appreciate all WOMEN here.

Those working hard to put food on the table. Those who don't know where their next meal will come from. Those working hard to keep their families together.jnThose waking up at 4am to make sure the family prayed and gets the kids ready for school. Those supporting their husbands and helping them get back on their feet. Those starting their own business and having faith their business idea is the next big thing. Those opening their shop and hoping today will be better in sales.Those heading to the office and thinking of quitting their job and working for themselves. Those going through heartbreak, those going through the best moments in their love life. Those who have been let down by friends and family, those who have the best friends and family. Those praying to God to answer that One prayer.....there's news for you. God will see you through! Your efforts will never be in vain!

Have a good week.... #womenappreciation #Melomoment