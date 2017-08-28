Stephanie Benson Picks Samini ver Shatta Wale

Related Stories United Kingdom (UK) – based Ghanaian music artiste, Stephanie Benson has revealed that she would prefer working with Samini over Shatta Wale anyday.



When further queried over her preference of Samini over Shatta Wale, she state that Samini has the voice, and can sing very well.



According to her, she also fancies a collaboration with Becca, MzVee and a few others in the industry.



She however went on to say that she would positively respond to an invitation from Shatta Wale, but would not request for him if she is desirous of working with someone. The reason, she added, was because they are two different people.







