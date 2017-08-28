BOST Does Not Pay Me GHS3m Monthly – A Plus

Related Stories Musician, A Plus, has denied taking GHS3million per month from Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Ltd (BOST) for hauling refined petroleum products from its depots to certain parts of the country.



His denial follows an allegation made by Bono Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the NPP, Abronye DC, that he is making GHS3million from BOST monthly.



“As I’m speaking now, A-Plus has a contract at BOST worth GHS3million a month. He is very greedy. Because he was refused another contract, he is calling someone corrupt. He should shut up. He can never deny his contract at BOST. A Plus is making unnecessary noise in the country. He should shut his big mouth up. We’ve had enough of his nonsense, who is he? NPP paid for his useless song, yet the party has awarded him contracts. Why can’t he shut up?” Abronye DC said on Accra-based Neat FM after A Plus had alleged that President Nana Akufo-Addo’s two deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor, are corrupt.



But reacting to this allegation on Asempa FM, A Plus denied taking such an amount from the oil company.



“Will my life be this way if I was making GHS3million every month from BOST?” he quizzed.



He added: “Can you imagine that somebody like Abronye DC who is very close to everybody, who even knows for a fact that BOST is not even given more than four trucks to anybody in a week can sit down and say that I make GHS3million? My life would have been different if it were true.”



A Plus however refused to disclose how much he makes from BOST monthly after he has transported their petroleum products.