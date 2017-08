Related Stories TV and radio personality aka Delay says she has dropped all her prostitution working tools—Which were moving from one hotel to another in search for a white boyfriend.



Nana Tornado made that white-boyfriend seeking allegation in the first place.



Emil Wood, popularly known in “Afia Schwarzenegger” TV series as Nana Tornado accused Delay of jumping from one hotel to other seeking white men.



He said that, after a sad end of his 6-year relationship with the TV presenter.



Delay, responding in a sort of a jest after her interview with D-Black during the weekend said in her closing remarks;



“..you might be wondering, who clothed me this time. No one, it’s from my wardrobe. I couldn’t get time to go and get clothes for the show. Now I don’t have anywhere to go.



I wear the clothes and just come and sit on TV. The hotel to hotel that I visit to seek for white men — I have dropped my tools”, She said that from the 24th Minutes upwards in the video below ;





