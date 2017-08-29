I am Building A 5-Bedroom House For My family - Maame Serwaa

Related Stories The 18-year-old actress stated that she is not quitting Kumawood anytime soon.She believes, relocating to Accra just in case of any circumstances cannot curtail her job working in the Kumasi, as a lot have been able to cope with that.



Maame Serwaa has been featured in over 100 movies since the age of six and she is currently considered as one of the richest child actresses in the entertainment industry.



Watch the interview below and it is from the 14th minute upward .





