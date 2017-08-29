I Never Took Money From Bawumia – A Plus

Related Stories Musician, A Plus, has denied taking money from Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in order to campaign for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) prior to the 2016 elections.



“Abronye says I have been paid? I want anyone to prove if anyone gave me money from January to December or if anyone gave me any money during the campaign. I am not like the NDC people like John Dumelo and the others who take monies. We work [for the party] because of the love for it and not because of what I will get,” he responded in a question by Omanhene Kwabena Asante on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen on Monday, August 28 to concerning allegations by Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the NPP, Abronye DC, that he has already been paid for his campaign job by Dr Bawumia.



A Plus was of the view that: “If Dr Bawumia hears this he will laugh over it” insisting “I bought my Mercedes in October 2016, no one gave me money for it. Before we came to power I was driving an [Mercedes] S Class”.



He emphasised: “It is not because Nana Addo gave me money that is why I campaigned [for the NPP]. We knew when Nana Addo becomes president the country will be better and he is doing that.”



He said he is of the firm belief that: “Nana Addo will perform better than any president who has governed the country. It doesn’t mean there are not bad nuts in NPP… We will talk.”





