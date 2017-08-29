Don’t Let Me Die –Jewel Ackah Tells NDC

Related Stories Veteran highlife musician Jewel Ackah has told the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that if they have any help to offer him, they should do so now while he is still alive.



Addressing an NDC group which donated GH¢ 2, 000 to cut down the cost of his medication, Jewel Ackah thanked the group for their kind gesture.



“I want to remind them that they shouldn’t let me die before they come and make Jewel Ackah….Jewel Ackah,” starrfmonline.com quoted him.



Jewel Ackah, who is known for the popular party anthem for the National Democratic Congress, has been battling stroke and other sicknesses for the past 10 years.



He recently came out to say he has been completely neglected by the party (NDC). He accused the new hierarchy of the party of woefully abandoning him.



According to him, the party he toiled for has made it a point to ignore him as nothing appealing seems to be coming to him from the higher ranks of the party.



After talking about his plight in a number of radio and TV interviews, the CEO of Zylonfon Media who was touched by his predicament donated $10,000 to him to take care of his medication.



Yesterday, reports indicated NDC went to his aid with GH¢2, 000.