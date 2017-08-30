I’ll Cancel BOST Contracts – A Plus

Related Stories Popular Ghanaian musician, Kwame A Plus, has disclosed that he will cancel all his contracts with the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport (BOST) over allegations that he bags 3 million Ghana cedis every month.



The allegations were made by some members of the New Patriotic Party that A Plus was raking in GHc3m since the party came to power in January.



The allegation came after A Plus alleged that the deputy Chiefs of Staff at the Flagstaff House -John Jinapor and Francis Asenso Boakye – were extorting over 10, 000 dollars from people seeking to meet the President.



“A Plus has a contract at BOST worth GHS3million a month. He is very greedy. Because he was refused another contract, he is calling someone corrupt. He should shut up. He can never deny his contract at BOST. A Plus is making unnecessary noise in the country,” Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the NPP, Abronye DC said in an interview.



On Monday, A Plus denied taking GHS3million per month from BOST for hauling refined petroleum products from its depots to certain parts of the country. He, however, failed to disclose how much he makes from BOST monthly.



In a video posted on Facebook, the controversial musician renowned for making political songs said: “I’m in my office to draft a letter to BOST to end the contract I have with them.”



A Plus also slammed his critics in the NPP stating that most of them criticized the former Mahama administration and must be ready to be criticized by the public.

