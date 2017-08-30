You Don’t Respect Yourself: A Plus To Abronye

Related Stories Musician, Kwame A Plus, has cautioned the Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Abronye DC, to watch what he says about him (A Plus).



Abronye DC had alleged that A Plus was bagging GSH3million every month from Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) after the NPP won election and so had no moral right to allege that President Nana Akufo-Addo’s Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor, are corrupt.



“As I’m speaking now, A Plus has a contract at BOST worth GHS3million a month. He is very greedy. Because he was refused another contract, he is calling someone corrupt. He should shut up. He can never deny his contract at BOST. A Plus is making unnecessary noise in the country. He should shut his big mouth up. We’ve had enough of his nonsense, who is he? NPP paid for his useless song, yet the party has awarded him contracts. Why can’t he shut up?” Abronye DC said on Accra-based Neat FM



But A Plus has denied the claim, and in a Facebook video, revealed he is going to cancel his contract with BOST.



He further asked Abronye DC to stay out of his affairs. “If anybody attacks me, I will come after the person. Abronye DC, I’m not on such terms with you. You walk around and insult ministers and everybody and get angry when somebody talks about another? I heard you said on radio that you will let the police arrest me. You don’t respect yourself. Now that we are in power Abronye thinks he controls Ghana police, you don’t respect yourself. We fought to come to power and all of a sudden Abronye has become powerful. Nobody knows your official position but because we are in power you do what you want,” A Plus stated.





