Asamoah Gyan, Ameyaw Debrah, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Berla Mundi, Others In 2017 Most Influential Young Africans List

Related Stories In its vision of recognising young achievers across the African continent, Africa Youth Awards has released its 2nd annual list of the 2017 100 Most Influential Young Africans, an initiative which is noted to be the biggest and most respected across the continent with participation from over 140 countries globally.



Speaking about the list, Prince Akpah, President of Africa Youth Awards noted the exceptionality of this year’s list which has an unprecedented gender representation of 45 women and 55 men, which he noted as a great move to inspire more young women in Africa and across the world to reach out for their dreams.



The list which was restricted to age limits between, 15 & 36 had a coverage of 28 countries on the continent with Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana and Kenya leading with 19, 18, 10, 7 representatives respectively.



The list compiled and approved by the awards Jury made up of young Africans from across globe after public nominations were received and reviewed.



Profiles of all the 100 nominees in the list are published on www.africayouthawards.org and was organized in partnership Avance Media, My Naija Naira, Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH, Global Skills Exchange, WatsUp TV, www.collegeinghana.com, All for Development and Ilead Africa with the support of various Media Organisations across the continent.



Below is the full list in alphabetical order





1. Achaleke Christian Leke



2. Aigbe Omoregie



3. AKA



4. Akani Simbine



5. Albert Kusi



6. Ali Kiba



7. Alloysius Attah



8. Almaz Ayana



9. Amel Bouchoucha



10. Ameyaw Debrah



11. Amr Sobhy



12. Anta Babacar Ngom Bathily



13. Asamoah Gyan



14. Asma Khalifa



15. Bashir Ahmad



16. Berla Mundi



17. Bonang Matheba



18. Bongani Baloyi



19. Boniface Mwangi



20. Bosun Tijani



21. Cassper Nyovest



22. Caster Semenya



23. Catherine Constantinides



24. Mutoba Ngoma



25. Cyprian Nyakundi



26. Damien Mouzoun



27. Damilola Oluwatoyinbo



28. Davido



29. Diamond Platnumz



30. Diana Elizabeth Michael



31. DJ Arafat



32. DJ Zinhle



33. Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng



34. Dr. Kelechi Anyikude



35. Ehiz



36. Ekow Mensah



37. Elijah Amoo Addo



38. Ellen Chilemba



39. Eric Kinoti



40. Flaviana Matata



41. Francine Muyumba



42. Frederick Bohasu



43. Gakii Biriri



44. Gigi Ibrahim



45. Gwendolyne Halle



46. Hlomela Bucwa



47. Hon. Samaila Suleiman



48. Ibtissam Tiskat



49. Ilwad Elman



50. Ines Boubakri



51. Itumeleng Khune



52. Jean Bosco Nzeyimana



53. Jessica Francisca Colaço



54. Jimi Tewe



55. Johnson Sakaja



56. Jokate Mwegelo



57. Julius Malema



58. Kansiime Anne



59. Kelvin Doe



60. Khoudia Diop



61. Knight Ganje



62. Larry Madowo



63. Lilian Makoi



64. Ludovic Biyong



65. Maps Maponyane



66. Mark Angel



67. Mercy Johnson Okojie



68. Mike Chilewe Jnr



69. Millard Ayo



70. Mumbi Ndungu



71. Muna Onuzo-Iyanam



72. Nana Diaby



73. Nancy Sibo



74. Nancy Sumari



75. Nasty C



76. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang



77. Randy Osae Bediako



78. Riyad Mahrez



79. Robtel Neajai Pailey



80. Sadio Mane



81. Salimatou Fatty



82. Samson Itodo



83. Sandile Shezi



84. Sarkodie



85. Shatta Wale



86. Siyanda Mohutsiwa



87. Sonia Mugabo



88. Souhila Ben Lachhab



89. Sylvia Kakyo



90. Teacher Mpamire



91. Tebogo Ditshego



92. Thabo Msibi



93. Toke Makinwa



94. Tonye Rex Idaminabo



95. Toyosi Akerele



96. Uche Pedro



97. Victoria Ibiwoye



98. Wizkid



99. Yasmin Mahfouz



100. Yasmine El Baggari