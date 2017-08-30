EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: I Almost Killed Myself Because of My Useless Marriage – Funny Face

Related Stories After over a year and half of divorcing his wife, Ghanaian Comedian, Benson Ohene Oduro Boateng, known popularly as Funny Face, has for the first time spoken passionately about his failed marriage.



Speaking during a one-on-one interview with Kwasi Aboagye on Neat FM’s “Entertainment Ghana”, Funny Face admitted that his marriage to Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim was a mistake and he regrets it.



The “Cow and Chicken” Actor who was a bit reluctant on discussing his marriage issues on radio, revealed among other things that he had a tracking device fixed on his wife’s car and he counted as much as thirty-six (36) different suspicious incidents and he has several video, audio and picture evidence against his wife that proved that his then wife was sleeping with several other men while she was still married to him.



“The things she did are 36 and If I mention even one, you can’t sleep. If your wife cheats on you with another man its in the Bible that you can divorce her. If I say I caught her in the act, I will be lying because I never caught her but I have text messages and other things”.



He described his failed marriage as useless and stupid adding that he regrets going into it.



“I have been through so much with this my useless marriage. Yes! It was a useless, stupid and a mistake marriage. It was useless because If I knew this was going happen, I wouldn’t have gone in at all”



Funny Face revealed that he almost killed himself because he couldn’t take the shame anymore but for some reason the gun refused to shoot any time tries to shoot himself.



The “John & John” actor who divorced in January 2016 said he was blinded with his ex-wife’s physical features which was why he married her. He also stated that he met his ex-wife at night but if they met during the day, he wouldn't have married her.



Watch the full interview below:



