Choirmaster To Return To Praye On Condition

Former member music group, Praye, Choirmaster, has said he is open to rejoining the group only if they agree to pay his current management in order to end the contract he has with them.



The group shot to fame when they won the maiden edition of the Nescafe African Revelation contest in Ghana in 2005. They also went on to win the West African grand finale but had to dissolve due to some challenges.



The group is currently made of Praye Tintin and Praye Tiatia.



But speaking on Accra-based Joy FM on if he wanted to rejoin the group, Choirmaster said “Oh why not, I’m always ready to work with Praye if only there’s a deal to do a work. First of all, I think they need to talk to my management so we can see how best I can be bought out of my current contract because; there are debts that need to be settled”.



“I mean, I’m working and they are also investing in me so it wouldn’t just be like that. There should be an agreement, that’s all. It shouldn’t be like oh they’re back so I should just get up and go and join them. But I’m ever willing to work with my group just as I’ve been working with myself.”