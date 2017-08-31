I Thought You Said Apologies Were For Fools - Blakk Rasta Asks A-Plus

Related Stories Broadcaster/Reggae Singer Blakk Rasta has given Rapper A-Plus a taste of his own medicine.



Musician, Kwame Asare Obeng known in Showbiz as A Plus appears to have been paid in his own coin after Broadcast Journalist and Former Hitz Fm Presenter, Blakk Rasta questioned why he apologised for his corruption allegation claims against government functionaries if apologies were indeed for fools.



A Plus in the wake of allegations by Blakk Rasta that some lawmakers in the country smoke weed and was hauled before the privileges committee of parliament where he was made to apologise, was reported to have said apologies were for fools.



The "Age gon" hitmaker has in the past few days been caught in a similar web over allegations that two Deputy Chiefs of Staff at the presidency are corrupt and arrogant only to apologise for his comments days later.



“I apologise to the President for using the method and language I used in expressing my feelings,” he rendered, adding that the reaction may be borne out of his high expectation for the President Akufo-Addo.



“My expectation of Nana Addo is just too high [and] sometimes I just jump the gun”.



But the Reggae artiste, wondered what has gone wrong and shared his thoughts on his facebook page.



"A-Plus, did you just apologise for foul language? I thought you said apologies were for fools? Kind regards, sir", Blakk Rasta posted on Facebook.