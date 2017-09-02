PHOTO: Make-Up Free Gifty Anti Says Thank You To God

Related Stories Oheneyere Gifty Anti shared the picture below wearing no make-up and exceedingly grateful to God for her baby on her instagram page.



Read the caption below the picture



"Dear God, Three weeks ago today, you filled my heart with great JOY. I come to you today, Lord, just as I am, to say thank you. My look after giving birth. Plain, No make up. Just my raw self. Yes I am that confident in God, lol. Feeling Loved, blessed, Favoured and pampered by God's Mercy and Grace".









Source: Peacefmonline.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.