Miss Central Region Crowned Miss Universe Ghana 2017

Ruth Quashie Related Stories A 23-year-old business administration graduate, Ruth Quashie has been crowned Miss Universe Ghana 2017.



The runners-up were Hephie Armah, a final year student of the Ghana Institute of Journalism, and Emily Randolph, also a student at the Ghana Institute of Journalism who came in second and third respectively.



Miss Quashie drove home in a lustrous brand new Hyundai Elantra, scored herself a one year-contract with a modelling agency in Italy and is expected to represent Ghana at the international pageant (Miss Universe).



The 10 ladies who were shortlisted out of several, before the grand finale had engaged in fierce competitions, training programmes to prove which one of the contestants merited the Miss Universe Ghana 2017 crown.



The ladies each represented regions in the country and gave brief speeches amid spectacular performances on why one should visit their respective regions.



Further into the pageant, the contestants were reduced to five and then three finalists, each of them were made to answer questions from the judges.



With the question, “How would you explain the concept of a glass half full as opposed to a glass half empty,” Some of the ladies excelled in their performance while others fumbled along the way.





