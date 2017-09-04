‘I Find Nothing Wrong With My Dressing’ - Ebony

Related Stories Songstress Ebony Reigns has said she finds nothing wrong with the way she dresses in public even though she is aware people are not happy with her fashion style.



Speaking on Peace FM Entertainment Review on Saturday, Ebony revealed that is who she is, and she has no intentions of changing. She can’t live a life that is not hers.



“Since I got into the music scene, people have problems with my way of dressing…It is not something new to me.”



“I just don’t want to be fake that is why I dress like that. It is something I grew up with. Anyone who knows me growing up will testify that I am not even half as crazy as I was before,” she stated.



Over the weekend, Ebony posted some hot bikini photos of hers from the beach that got tongues wagging. Some people support her style while others don’t. The photos came out about the same time she released her latest song titled ‘Date Ur Fada’.



But according to Ebony, she represents a “bad girl” brand, which also represents who she is in person.



She is currently living her lifestyle in her music. Whatever she is doing now is the real her. She is not doing it for publicity as one may think.