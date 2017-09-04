Related Stories The "Experience Conference" of The Maker's House Chapel International (TMHCI) has been launched.



The 2017 edition of the Experience Conference was launched on Monday, September 4, 2017 at the TMHCI at Kwabenya in Accra.



This year's conference is under the theme "Jesus, The Christ" and begins on Monday, 9th October to Sunday, 15th October at 6 pm each day.



Addressing the press during the launch, the General Overseer of TMHCI, Dr. Michael Boadi Nyamekye noted that the Experience Conference 2017 is aimed at bringing people together to experience the "Almightiness of God".



Dr. Boadi Nyamekye further said the drive behind this year's event is to ensure that people assimilate the authenticity of the story of Jesus Christ.



"Some are saying that it is a derivative of the ISIS and horror story. There are so many things that are coming up, making the Jesus story almost like a fiction . . . to brainwash or to enslave the masses, to coerce people into Western philosophy but we, as a church family, and a group or unit that believes that the Jesus' story is not a fiction. It's not a cooked-up or made-up story but it's authentic. It's real. We want to get together and proclaim him as the Christ.



"Our proclamation is simple that Jesus is the Christ. He heals. He saves. He delivers and if people trust and rely on him, He doesn't disappoint. As many that come to seek Him, they'll find Him."



This year’s conference will host Rev. Eastwood Anaba of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries, Rev. Robert Ampiah Kwofi of the Global Revival Ministries and Rev. Frank Ofosu-Appiah of the All Nations Church.



Also ministering on the theme will be the General Overseer of TMHCI, Dr. Michael Boadi Nyamekye.



Touching on the criteria for selecting these seasoned men of God, Dr. Boadi Nyamekye said these Ministers were chosen because of the church's belief that "Ghana has great men and great women that at every point, their impact can be felt and their works can also speak for them".



He added that they will "share with us, throw light in this chaotic world where there are so many atheistic movements and propaganda all over the world. We believe that these can come and share with us that the Jesus that we have found, that we have experienced, that we have seen is real. He still speaks. He still saves. He still touches. He still forgives actually. That is what makes Him the Christ. He's able to forgive. He's able to save. He's able to deliver".







