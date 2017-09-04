I Have Proposed To Many Kumawood Actresses - Papa Kumasi

Related Stories In the wake of hullabaloos about actors proposing to young actress Maame Serwaa, Kumawood actor Papa Kumasi has made a confession.



The actor has admitted that he has proposed to several ladies in the movie industry.



The actor cum TV host in a jibber-jabber on Celebrity Ride with Zionfelix opined that it is normal for actors to propose to females in the movie industry so he sees nothing wrong with his actions.



The actor known privately as Clement Nana Sarfo added that one of the actresses agreed to date her after throwing his love proposals around.



He continued that most actors fall in love on set but the relationship fails because of the nature of the job. When asked if any of the actresses have expressed interest in him, Papa Kumasi said answered no.



“I’m not sure any actress will call to propose to you because we are all family members.,” he told Zionfelix on the show.



Maame Serwaa not long ago on Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix named Big Akwes as one of the many Kumawood stars who has jokingly proposed to her on set, a claim the actor has denied.



Watch the full interview below:



<iframe width="480" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/kQZqQEq_Kbc" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>