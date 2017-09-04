Edem Fairre Is Connecxion de Woodin Ambassador

Related Stories Ghanaian model and TV personality, Edem Fairre has been appointed the official ambassador for Ghana’s Woodin, Connecxion de Woodin Collection.



Edem Fairre was discovered by Donthes Media in 2010 and fully ventured into modeling in 2014.



Though she has been in the industry for barely three years, she has walked several runways across the country. She has worked with known brands like Beige Capital Bank, Nivea, Renault, Samsung, Bayer Chemist, Joy FM, DSTV Supersport, Airtel Ghana as well as various fashion designers.



Talking with Showbiz, Edem who could not hide her excitement thanked the brand for associating themselves with her.



“I am really happy for this opportunity, the Woodin brand is a big thing and choosing me, it only means that I may have over time done something right.”



Asked what this step means to her, she said, “It means I need to work more and get more. It also shows that the future is bright and this is just the beginning for greater things. I am expected to represent the brand very well and work hard to make sure the brand takes the mile that it intends to.”



Touching on the Connecxion de Woodin Collection, the Host of Fashion GH said, “Connexion de woodin is a ready- to- wear collection and the designs embedded in the African heritage is combined with trendy stripes in a harmonious blend of African colours.”



For her duties as an ambassador, Edem said, “I will work closely with the Woodin brand in Ghana for Connexion de Woodin collection campaign, interacting with consumers and encouraging the incorporation of attires made with African prints into everyday life.



Moving on to talk about her experience in the entertainment industry as a television presenter and a model, she said, “it has been amazing, I am in love with it and I always look forward to hearing ‘camera, action’. I think I love the camera and it loves me too.”



For upcoming models who aspire to be like her and break boundaries, she had this to say “ Be yourself, respect yourself and those you work with, don’t sell yourself short in the name of modeling and accept a good job even if it may not pay well.”