PHOTOS: Meet The New Wife Of Kwadwo Safo Jnr

Related Stories Tempers rose high among the fans of Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim when photos of the actress and Iceberg Slim, the Nigerian boyfriend of the actress flooded the internet when the later was celebrating his birthday last week.



According to the critics, Juliet Ibrahim left his responsible husband, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka to follow such a “rascal”.



The criticisms got so loud Ghpage.com had to undertake an investigation to reveal the real motive behind Juliet Ibrahim’s relationship with the Nigerian boyfriend rapper Iceberg Slim.



Hardly had the murmuring died down and the news broke that Juliet Ibrahim’s Ex, Kwadwo Safo has welcomed a baby girl.



This came as a surprise to many since little was known about the private life of Kwadwo Sarfo since his divorce with Juliet Ibrahim.



The question on everyone’s lips is “Who is this mysterious mistress of Kwadwo Safo Kantanka and did she in any way contribute to the divorce between Juliet and Kwadwo?”



Well, Ghpage.com has the answers: The super beautiful lady in question is called Mariam and she is the mistress of Kwadwo Safo Katanka, son of Apostle Safo Katanka and ex-husband of actress Juliet Ibrahim.



Mariam is actually the reason why Juliet divorced her husband. It appears she was the woman Kwadwo was cheating on Juliet with her. But He denied it on countless accessions.



It got to a time she couldn’t handle the intrusion into her home and had to finally seek for divorce. But as to what drove Kwadwo to the arms of this beautiful young lady may probably never be known.



Ever since Juliet Ibrahim packed his belongs and left Kwadwo Safo’s houses, he has been living with Mariam. Ghpage.com source even whispers into our ears the couple will be getting married anytime soon.