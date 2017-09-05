Daddy Lumba Joins ‘Galamsey’ Fight

Related Stories Popular highlife musician, Daddy Lumba born Charles Kwadwo Fosu has pledged support for the government in the unrelenting fight against illegal mining in the country.



Representing his NGO, Daddy Lumba Foundation, he signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the CEO of Nananom Group of Companies, Dr. George Obeng, to pull resources together to help government to tackle the menace of illegal mining.



They believe the war against illegal mining should not be a reserve of the state but all well-meaning Ghanaians including civil society, NGO’s, traditional council, the media, the Christian Council among others.



The issue of illegal mining otherwise known as ‘galamsey’ has caused a serious degradation of the environment resulting in the pollution several water bodies.



The project dubbed “Clean Water for 4 All” will be undertaken by the use of purely indigenous African branded music and a documentary which will serve as the main campaign platform to champion the project.



The project will also include a research to unearth Alternative Livelihood for people whose main livelihood was ‘Galamsey’.



Musical platforms will be used to raise additional funds to support and provide clean and accessible water for deprived communities across the length and breadth of rural Ghana, especially affected areas.



Daddy Lumba believes "if it must be done and it must be done well" adding the project which he preferred to call it “My life task” is dear to his heart.



The two parties believe that their response to this Godly call will help restore life on earth. Dr. George Obeng is a Canadian-based Ghanaian businessman and a philanthropist.



He owns several businesses both locally and internationally including Summer Hill Estates located at East Legon Hills in Accra. He believes “God is the sole architect of man’s destiny so if you believe you can, you can surely do it”.