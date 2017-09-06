Abena Rockstar's Song Selected By Howard University

Related Stories A song by a female Ghanaian rapper and Hip Hop artist, Abena Rockstar, has been selected for studies by the Department of African Studies at the Howard University in Washington.



The song, titled: “Abena” was chosen by the department for the department’s programme dubbed: “Hip Hop African Podcast”.



The Hip Hop African Podcast features discussions and interviews on hip hop music and culture produced by African artists in Africa and in the Diaspora.



The programme is produced by Dr. Msia Kibona Clark and students in the Department of African Studies at Howard University.



According to Dr Clark, who is also the co-host and producer of the show, the programme in the month of September 2017, would be discussing songs that have strong lyricism.



“This month’s show is focused on songs that features strong lyricism of which Abena Rockstar’s song ‘Abena’ is among their best-selected songs from Africa”, he said.



The programme has featured songs of other African composers from countries such as Kenya, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Ghana and Kennya since its inception.



Born Bernice Bediako Poku, Abena Rockstar has produced songs, including ‘Skin Pain’, ‘Hypocrite and Cowards’, ‘Berra’, ‘It’s over me’, ‘Wildlife’, and ‘My level’.



She started her music career at the age of nine and also produced her first two demos while she was a senior high school student.



According to her, the nomination of her songs among the chosen songs to be featured on the show this month would not only encourage her to invest more in her career, but would equally encourage other female Ghanaian artistes.