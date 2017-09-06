I'm Sorry...Funny Face Apologises

Related Stories Comedian cum actor Funny Face has apologised to Ghanaians for various comments he made on social media about his ex-wife Adjoa Ntim.



According to him he ‘overreacted’.



Funny Face in an interview on Neat FM accused the wife of sleeping around while they were married. He also made other disparaging comments about his wife, making some of his fans wonder why he was 'washing his dirty linen in public'



But the actor on Wednesday, took to his social media platforms and said:



“Good morning Ghana, I’m truly sorry and I would like to apologize for everything that has been going on. I've been silent regarding this issue for a while and I won’t deny that I overreacted due to the negative things that were being said about me. I still should have kept my cool composure like I have done all this while regarding this issue and ignored the negativity surrounding all this, but I'm just a normal human being who makes mistakes like everyone else. Once again I'm truly sorry… Please forgive me...!!!”