Your stomach Like ‘Chamber And Hall Self Contain’ – A Plus Tells NPP Stalwart

Ghanaian musician A Plus who was invited by the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police for describing some government officials as corrupt, has issued a word of caution to his ‘detractors.’



In a video he posted on Facebook after going to the CID office to assist them in investigations into his allegation, he said he would not release what evidence he gave the police, to the public.



“…I am not going to release what I said to the police but I am warning you. I am warning you people. If you don’t understand politics you have everything to lose – not me. I am warning you,” he said in a video on his Facebook timeline.



In the video, he also addressed people who take to Facebook to insult him, including NPP stalwart Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe.



“Those of you who have the deliberate attempt to destroy me. You are trying so hard to finish the reputation that I used to push your campaign. Now it’s done. Now you are in power so now ‘let’s finish A Plus.’ Go and tell the police to release what I gave them to the public. Those of you who come to Facebook and you are insulting and talking plenty. You Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe, your stomach like chamber and hall self contain. Go to the police and tell them to release what I gave them to the public. Next time,” he said.

Born Kwame Asare Obeng, A Plus was one of the showbiz personalities that lent their support to the New Patriotic Party during the 2016 elections in Ghana.



Few days ago, he, in a Facebook post, had accused two deputies of Chief of Staff – Francis Asenseo-Boakye and Abu Jinapor – of being “corrupt”.



A Plus who declared his support for then candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the December 2016 polls questioned why the two personalities were appointed to serve in government.





