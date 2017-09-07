Daddy Lumba Fights Environmental Degradation

Related Stories Charles Kwadwo Fosu, known in showbiz as Daddy Lumba, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of his foundation with the Nananom Group of Companies to tackle galamsey-induced environmental degradation and water pollution in Ghana.



The MoU was signed over the weekend at the Summer Hills Estate, East Legon, Accra, by the singer and his counterpart, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nananom Group of Companies, Dr George Obeng.



Dubbed ‘Clean Water for 4 All’, the project will be undertaken by the use of purely indigenous African branded music and a documentary which will serve as the main campaign platform to champion the project.



It will also include a research to unearth alternative livelihood for people whose main livelihood is galamsey. Huge musical platforms will be used to raise additional needed funds to support and provide clean and accessible water for deprived communities across the length and breadth of rural Ghana, especially affected areas.



The project is on the hearts of these two philanthropists, as Daddy Lumba refers to it as “my life task”.



Both parties believe that their response to this “Godly call will help restore life on earth.”



The two CEOs expressed the belief that the war against illegal mining should not be left to the government alone but that all well-meaning Ghanaians, including civil society, traditional council, the media, the Christian Council, among others, should come on board and support.

Dr. Obeng is a Canadian-based Ghanaian businessman and a philanthropist. He owns several businesses both locally and internationally, including Summer Hill Estates located at East Legon Hills in Accra, Ghana.



Daddy Lumba is a Ghanaian musician and a businessman based in Germany and the CEO of Daddy Lumba Foundation and also a philanthropist. He believes if must be done and it must be done well.