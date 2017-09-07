MUSIGA And GHAMRO Executives Are Politicians

Related Stories In recent years the various musician unions have come under serious pressure from the musicians they represent. The pressure Unions which are Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) and Ghana Music Right Organization (GHAMRO) have had problems with musicians like Shatta Wale, Akosua Agyapong, Abrekyireba Kofi Sammy among others.



On this effect, one of Ghana’s finest and sensational mic burners Elias Awusi Essel known in showbiz as Donzy Chaka has poured more fuel on the flaming fire that the executives of these pressure unions are nothing but mere politicians who reads the manifesto to be where they are now. They make big promises yet fails to fulfil the countless promises they make.



“They read the manifesto to be at where they are now, they make big promises wet finds it very difficult to fulfil those promises”. He stated.



“I don’t see the union attractive to join” he continued



The Club hit maker stated that the structures in the unions do not make it attractive to as a Ghanaian musician to join and as a result of that he always tries to invest in himself so that he will not suffer like our aged musicians are facing.



He made this revelation to Dr Who on Hot and Classic Showbiz Review the hottest and most educative entertainment show on Hot 93.9fm.



The Pressure hit maker continued to bear that most of the executives read manifesto before getting there, hence they make countless promises like our politicians but fails to fulfil all those promises. He made references to the fact that top Ghanaian musicians like Shatta Wale take just Ghc1500 as royalty how much more him who is not there yet.



Donzy Chaka is known for hit songs like Akwasi Bona, Crusade, Club, Paapa, Pressure among others. Donzy is currently promoting his new single which is titled Pressure which talks about the behaviours of relative and friend when they spot a person moving up the ladder of life.