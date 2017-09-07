How Afia Schwarzenegger's Husband Got To Know She Was Cheating

Related Stories An audio of a phone conversation between Afia Schwarzenegger’s ex-husband and her maid circulating on social media explains how he found out about the infidelity of his wife.



In the conversation, the maid disclosed that her madam, Afia Schwarzenegger was co-habiting with another male in the house.



“Yesterday, when they returned, she was accompanied by a man and another man. He is in the house right now. They shared the same room last night. His car is parked inside the house. He is dark and a bit slim and somewhat bald”, she narrated.



She also added that she chanced on the two, Afia and her lover, in a compromising position.



She described the lover as a middle-aged man of average height. She also alleged that her madam was probably dating him because of his money.



“He is not that handsome, but he is okay. He is rich. He owns a luxurious car. It could be a brand new car”, she added.



Social media went haywire when a still video of Afia Schwarzenegger caught red-handed cheating by her ex-husband went viral. The comedienne was trolled and heavily criticized by her ‘followers’ after she posted a semi-nude picture of herself with a post that seemed to hit back at an anonymous foe.



