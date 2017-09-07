'The Vagina Is Mine' - Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger Related Stories Controversial comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, says she unperturbed by the circulation of her alleged sex video on social media.



Naked videos and photos of the showbiz personality have gone viral on social media following a bitter divorce with her husband, Lawrence Abrokwa. Her ex-husband allegedly caught her with another man in bed.



In the video, Afia Schwarzenegger was captured covering her breasts and vagina with a white towel after being caught pants down.



However, putting on a brave face following the embarrassing episode, the comedienne said in a Facebook post-Thursday that she was not worried about the sex video, saying the battle is the Lord's...and the pus*y is hers. Source: atinkaonline