All The Times Afia Schwarzenegger And Her Husband Gave Us Couple Goals(Photos)

Afia Schwarzenegger and hubby Lawrence Abrokwah Related Stories Even as it would look like Ghanaian Radio host and comedienne, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, better known as Afia Schwarzenegger's marriage has hit the rocks, her time with hubby Lawrence Abrokwah was littered with couple goal moments.



It might not have ended well, but these were the times Afia Schwarzenegger and her husband, Lawrence Abrokwah have everyone else couple goals.



Watch the video below:







See more photos of Afia and husband below:









Source: Yen.com.gh Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.