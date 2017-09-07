Afia Schwarzenegger's Husband Allegedly Assaulted Her 8 Times And Was Sleeping With Their Maid

Related Stories There are new developments in the scandal involving Ghanaian comedienne, Valentina Nana Agyeman, better known as Afia Schwarzenegger and her estranged husband, Mr. Lawrence Abrokwah.



The media scene in Ghana, over the past weeks, has been abuzz with the supposed failure of the actress' marriage on the grounds that the husband caught her in bed with another man.



Despite the earlier denials by the actress, screenshots were leaked by an online publication, MyNewsGH.com which were purported of a nude video which showed the TV host cheating on her husband.



In the turmoil that followed, the unusually-quiet Afia Schwarzenegger only responded to the issue with a vieled statement on her Instagram page in which she stoked the flames by saying she was "single and ready to date".



YEN.com.gh has also come across a video on social media, which purportedly captures an altercation between Mr. Abrokwah and Afia's family.



According to the caption that accompanied the video, the incident had occured in June when the parents of the TV host decided to send Abrokwah's drinks back to his family.



In some Ghanaian customary scenes, sending drinks back to a family indicated a traditional divorce and dissolution of marriage.



The post also stated that Afia's family had sent the drinks back because it had come to light that Mr. Abrokwah, now ex-husband of Afia, assaulted her on 8 different occasions.



He also reportedly tried to "burn" down Afia's home in a fit. Another of the allegations leveled against Lawrence Abrokwah was that he had been involved in sexual relationship with Afia Schwarzenegger's housemaid.