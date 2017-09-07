Daddy Lumba Gets Appointment?

Related Stories The Minister for Tourism and Culture, Catherine Ablema Afeku, has appointed highlife legend, Daddy Lumba as Tourism Ambassador.



“I write to officially confirm your appointment as Tourism Ambassador for Ghana,” the minister said in a letter dated 11th August, 2017.



"We at the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture look forward to a fruitful relationship that will promote Ghana's Domestic and International Tourism through your efforts," the letter added. Source: atinkaonline.com