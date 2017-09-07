Nana Aba Anamoah Hits Dubai

Related Stories Ghanaian celebrity Broadcast journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah is having a time of her life in Dubai and she is doing it in style, serving us some inspirations.



Being a minimalist, she doesn’t do so much with styling but it is enough to give you some simple but gorgeous style inspirations. Nana Aba is not the type who serves style all the time but we are loving what she is serving us on her vacay in Dubai. Source: howghana.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.