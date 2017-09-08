‘Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband Going Through Emotional Torture’ – Maurice Ampaw

Related Stories Counsel for Afia Schwarzenegger’s husband, Lawrence Abrokwa, Dr. Maurice Ampaw, says his client could possibly be going through an emotional torture over the sex video incident.



A video which has gone viral on social media shows Afia Schwarzenegger allegedly having an affair with another man. The video was allegedly recorded by her husband, Mr. Lawrence Abrokwa.



Afia Schwarzenegger and Mr. Abrokwah reportedly tied the knot at a private ceremony on Saturday, October 22, 2016, inside a church at Florida Lake in Johannesburg in South Africa.



Speaking on Atinka AM Drive Friday, lawyer Maurice Ampaw explained that such incidents are embarrassing to the extent that people could easily commit suicide.



According to him, their (Afia and Lawrence) wedding was under the marriage ordinance which can only be annulled by the court, disregarding earlier claims by Afia that she owns the house they live in.



Lawyer Maurice Ampaw also explained that, he proposed an out -of -court settlement for the couple when he was first contacted by his client, Mr. Lawrence Abrokwa, but the proposal was rejected by Afia Schwarzenegger.