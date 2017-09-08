Wutah’s ‘Bronya’ Flies High

Library Image Related Stories The reunion of the Ghanaian duo of Afriyie and Cobby (Wutah) typifies the proverbial ‘in unity lies strength.’



The two went their separate ways to pursue their respective careers but their individual efforts could not be compared to their current works, particularly the ‘Bronya’ (Christmas) track.



Already, ‘Bronya’, released a few months ago, is enjoying massive airplay on radio and public functions.



The track which literally means ‘we won’t wait for Christmas to make merry’ is enjoyed by both the young and adult folks.



Afriyie told NEWS-ONE that they are currently working on some singles before putting it together as an album.



The popularity of 'Bronya' has stirred the composers to give it a jazz and instrumental rendition. Source: Daily Guide