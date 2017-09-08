Mikki Osei Berko Hosts New Talk Show ‘After Hours’

Related Stories Mikki Osei Berko is set to return to the screens with an exciting talk show programme dubbed After Hours With Mikki Osei Berko, which will be premiered tomorrow on TV3.



The late night talk show which will be aired on TV3 every Friday at 9:00pm will discuss current events, news headlines, personality interviews, among others.



The newest television talk show promises to be the most exciting programme to attract a huge following.



Mikki Osei Berko will bring his stylish presentation, great conversational skills and good fashion taste on a show that will bring together personalities in the creative industry.



Mikki Osei Berko, known in the showbiz scene as Master Richard or Dada Boat, was featured prominently in the popular television series Taxi Driver, produced by his own production outfit, Media Gold Productions.



He worked with Radio Gold, an Accra-based private radio station, before joining Happy FM in July 2003, and then relocated to Kessben FM.



He also worked with Adom FM as the host of its drive time programme, Ofie Kwanso.



The one-time assemblyman for the Ayidiki Electoral Area (Accra Newtown) has promised television viewers that he is back on television with new developed skills.