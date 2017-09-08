Actress Eucharia's Last Words To Late Son

Related Stories The 15-year old son of Nollywood actress and Evangelist, Eucharia Anunobi, Raymond Ekwu, was laid to rest recently after passing away on Tuesday, August 22nd from complications associated with sickle cell anemia. Speaking to BroadwayTV at his funeral, the actress said;



"You were the best gift that God gave to me and I love you with all my heart, soul, spirit and body. Thank you for making the world call me mother, but above all, I want to say thank you for making people know about Jesus. I know you have gone, I'm totally broken but I rejoice because you loved Jesus with all your soul, spirit and body. I also want to use this opportunity to tell everyone out there, every parent - Daddy and Mummy together, the best gift that you can give to your children is to tell them about Jesus. It's all about Jesus."