Lawrence Abrokwah’s Treatment Of Afia Schwarzeneger Is ‘Example Of Instant Justice’ – A Plus

Comedian/Musician A Plus says the treatment meted out to Afia Schwarzenegger in her leaked s*x video is an example of 'instant justice', which we are supposed to condemn in this country.



According to the controversial star, Lawrence Abrokwah holding acid and threatening to pour on Afia Schwar is wrong, irrespective of how one feels towards Afia’s actions.



Afia has been the trending topic in Gh the past few days, after her n*de video was leaked. The video shows Afia banging another man and her husband, Lawrence Abrokwah, chancing upon them.



In the video, Abrokwah holds a substance which he claims to be acid and threatens to pour it on Afia, who cries and begs in her n*de state.



Taking to his favourite medium, Facebook, A Plus condemns Abrokwah’s actions.



“You may not like Afia Schwarzenegger but if you ask me, THIS IS JUST NOT RIGHT!!! It is criminal. This is an example of the instant justice we were condemning not long ago. You no try koraa!!!” he wrote.



As we reported earlier today, the husband has been arrested and would be arraigned before court for the video leak.