Actor Elikem Kumodzie might have received a reply he never expected when he sent a consolidatory message to controversial TV host Afia Schwarzenegger over her marital issue which has become the talk of the town.



The Tailor as he is fondly called in an Instagram post encouraged the comedienne even though she mocked him when his alleged affair with Odartey Lamptey’s wife surfaced.



He wrote early Friday morning that “@queenafiaschwarzenegger. when my matter came, you said some, kainkainkain, I wanted to laugh at you at first but

STOP. HOLD ON.



No man on this earth no matter what, should do what your husband did, he had no right to put you out like that, he’s getting all the shame and blame now, nkwasiasem paa, looking like he’s trying to cover up things and is looking for a way out, who hasn’t done what before, everyone’s got a skeleton hidden somewhere or something they’ve done in the past.



Leave your wife if you want to. And YES, that was leverage, and she would have shut up and walk if you didint want her anymore , but people rebel and when they do it’s dangerous and outrageous.



Take heart my sister, but we’ve been there, done that, drama comes and goes, and so does foes.



Enjoy your life, if you are not happy in a marriage get the flack out, “Life is about learning from the past, trusting your intuition going forward, taking chances, finding moments of happiness, and realizing everything is simply a lesson that happens for a reason”



Ultimately. BE HAPPY.“



Afia in a sharp reply said, ”You crazy Ashawo boy…leave me alone before I pour acid on u…”. When most thought the actor would get angry with Afia’s reply, he came to laugh at it.