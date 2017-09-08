“Afia Schwarzenegger Will Marry Again - Counselor Lutterodt

Related Stories It has emerged that many of the guests who graced the wedding ceremony between comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger and her husband, Lawrence Abrokwah did not have faith in the union.



One of the guests, Counselor George Lutterodt claimed to have told the actress her marriage to the macho man won’t last.



The couple who tied the knot at a private ceremony on Saturday, October 22, 2016, inside a church at Florida Lake in Johannesburg in South Africa and held a lavish ceremony in Accra have parted ways.



The ceremony was graced by family and celebrity friends of the couple who never saw the marriage ending soon.



But Counselor Lutterodt said he knew the marriage was not bound to last due to the attitude of Afia Schwarzenegger born Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa.



“I told Afia the marriage won’t work but she promised me she is a changed person and sober now,” he revealed.



He could not fathom why the comedienne is being unapologetic when she has been subjected to public ridicule.



“Why is Afia saying she wants to trend? You want to trend as an ‘ashawo’ [prostitute] when your nakedness is in public. You [Afia] have children” he bemoaned.



“When she told me she was getting married, I thought the man was coming to become a caretaker but this guy did not have what it takes”.



This notwithstanding, Counselor Lutterodt said he will help Afia Schwarzenegger recover from her “stupidity”.



“Forgive her, she is a disgrace but we will make sure Afia will change from her stupidity”



He also predicted “Afia Schwarzenegger will marry again. Proper man will come and marry Afia but the man that must marry her must change her location, make her feel that someone will be in charge of her life”.