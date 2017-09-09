Only God Knows Why I Divorced To marry my friend of 17 years – Abeiku Santana

One of Ghana’s finest radio presenters, Gilbert Aggrey, popularly known as Abeiku Santana, has described his marriage to his long-time lady friend, Genevieve, as an act of God. It was the second time the ace presenter had to choose a life partner after his marriage to ex-wife Margaret fell on rocks.

Abeiku Santana and Genevieve are said to have been pals for over 17 years. The two went through a traditional marriage ceremony in February 2013.

Speaking on Angel TV, Abeiku Santana said only God knows why he came back to marry his long term friend. “I love my wife, whom I met in the year 2000, and after 17 years of knowing her, I went out there to marry, divorce and still came back to meet her single. “God knows why he made me go out there to marry whiles she stayed single until I came back for her,” he added.