Funny Face And Afia Schwarzenegger Are Making Marriage Look Useless - DKB

Related Stories Comedian Derick Kwabena Bonney alias DKB has said he does not entirely believe fellow comedienne; Afia schwarzennegar's marriage scandal being played out on social media is true.



DKB says, the whole drama which started days ago with videos of Afia, born Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, surfacing on social media yesterday, was staged judging from some of the things that came out of the mouths of the “former” lovebirds.



The former Big Brother House mate shared his view on 3Music show on TV3’s Friday afternoon hosted by Official Kwame and Chriskata. According to DKB, the whole issue looked untidy with the two sounding as though they planned to come out with “a very sensual stage play that involves nudity”.



The comedian who said he is single said the action of the two coupled with what happened to another comedian, Funny Face make marriage one dreadful journey.



He said “A part of me thinks it could be staged, a very sensual stage play that involves nudity you might not know. How are you caught cheating and the only thing that comes is, I borrowed money to do the wedding? And the guy too, you see in the heat of the moment, the first thing you say is the truth”.



Quoting Lawrence Abrokwah, the entangled “ex-husband” of Afia, DKB said he heard him say “Afia, is that how you are and you came to marry me oh no, I came to marry you”?



The awarding winning comedian said, “That line gave him away and Afia also saying, I went to borrow money for the wedding”.



“So for me, I think people should keep their marriage stuff to themselves because it makes the whole thing dreadful and the whole concept of meaning to marry becomes more useless because of day in day out, you keep hearing ugly stuff.



